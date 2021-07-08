Why Does The Government Hate Ute Owners?

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Revenue Minister David Parker for his indication that he wants to clamp down on fringe benefit tax due to the “proliferation” of double-cab utes and says that having already added on its tax to subsidise inner city electric vehicles, the Government should leave ute owners alone.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says “This is yet another tax grab on kiwi farmers and tradies and so-called ‘illegitimate’ ute owners.”

“The reason the FBT is so complex is that it’s hard to distinguish between professional and personal use when it comes to work on the farm – something the 9 to 5 governmental bureaucracy doesn’t seem to understand. Even IRD acknowledges that chasing down those who are abusing the exemption is futile because of the little funding it would bring in.”

“David Parker is using tax law enforcement to virtue signal. That is wrong.”

“The message couldn’t be clearer: if you own a double-cab ute, this Government is coming for your wallet. Be damned that these measures hit hardest those who are the working backbone of our economy.”

