SH88, Highway To Port Chalmers, Intense Weekend Work Ahead To The End Of August

People who use SH88 to get to and from Port Chalmers, Dunedin, will face delays over five weekends, including overnight, from this weekend (10, 11, 12 July) to the end of August.

Some of the weekends will include the full Monday and the early Tuesday morning as well.

Rail re-alignment work is needed to accommodate the new shared use path being built by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

“To do this work safely, we need to reduce the highway to a single lane for up to a kilometre along this area of St Leonards Drive. People will need to add an extra five minutes for their journey, day and night, while it is underway,” says Jason Forbes, Senior Project Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“In order to minimise disruption to trains on the main trunk line, we need to work 24 hours a day over these five weekends.”

The area where the rail is being realigned runs between St Leonards Boat Club and Curles Point. Unless there is extremely bad weather, this work will go ahead. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated throughout.

Work starts at 10 am this Saturday 10 July and goes through to 10 am Monday 12 July.

The other four weekends’ times are:

7 am Saturday, 24 July to 5 am Tuesday 27 July

7 am Saturday, 7 August to 10 am Monday 9 August

7 am Saturday, 21 August to 5 am Tuesday 24 August

7 am Saturday, 28 August to 5 am Tuesday 31 August.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience while this work is done.

