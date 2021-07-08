Porter Novelli Appoints Brad Pogson As Managing Director

Press Release – Porter Novelli

Public relations firm, Porter Novelli, has today appointed Brad Pogson as Managing Director.

Brad, who is already on the leadership team, will now drive the future direction of the agency, together with recently appointed Executive Director Amber McEwen, who will continue in this important role.

Having first worked for the agency in 2015, Brad returned in September 2020 following four years in London, working for top B2B and technology PR agencies, and a stint running his own successful PR practice.

As the youngest leader in the Clemenger Group, Brad brings his own unique brand of energy, creativity, social awareness and world-class client service to Porter Novelli – and the wider business.

Clemenger Group CEO Strahan Wallis says of the appointment: “Brad has a brilliant reputation and we are thrilled that he will lead Porter Novelli into its next era. He is an exceptionally talented consultant, a good human being and represents the next generation of PR leaders in New Zealand.”

Strahan adds, “The fresh and dynamic leadership of Brad and Amber will further advance the agency while continuing Porter Novelli’s legacy of helping organisations to build trust and goodwill while protecting reputation through innovative preparedness and crisis management.”

Brad says of his appointment: “Porter Novelli has an incredible 45-year history in New Zealand and I feel very humbled by the opportunity to lead the agency into the future. I’m excited to get stuck into the role with a fresh take and the support of the team.”

Brad is part of the Group’s Open Pride Network and an advisory board member of TYLA – a charitable trust that empowers disadvantaged and at-risk youth to make positive choices and turn their lives around.

Brad takes the reins from Louise Wright-Bush, who is stepping down after seven years to pursue a new challenge outside of the Clemenger Group.

On Louise’s departure, Strahan commented: “Porter Novelli has continued to evolve under Louise’s leadership, delivering exceptional client work through the height of the pandemic. Louise has made a significant contribution to our business and has been behind some of the most innovative and effective reputation work that the agency has delivered in the last decade. She leaves behind an exceptionally talented team as her legacy.”

Brad’s appointment is with immediate effect, while Louise continues to work with Porter Novelli through a management transition period.

Porter Novelli New Zealand will continue to operate with Wallis as Chairman in his role as Clemenger Group CEO. He took up the position recently, after returning from his position with Porter Novelli as Managing Director, North America.

