Industry-related Greenhouse Gas Emissions Up In 2019

July 8, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Industry-related emissions were up 2.5 percent to 75,143 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) in 2019, Stats NZ said today. This is the highest recorded level since the series began in 2007. Emissions from households dipped slightly, down 0.3 …Industry-related emissions were up 2.5 percent to 75,143 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) in 2019, Stats NZ said today.

This is the highest recorded level since the series began in 2007. Emissions from households dipped slightly, down 0.3 percent to 9,828 kilotonnes CO2-e. As a result, greenhouse gas emissions from industries and households increased 2.1 percent (1,778 kilotonnes), compared with 2018.

The top five contributors to industry and household emissions in 2019 were:

  • agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 43 megatonnes CO2-e (51 percent of total emissions)
  • manufacturing, 12 megatonnes CO2-e (14 percent)
  • households, 9.8 megatonnes CO2-e (12 percent)
  • electricity, gas, water, and waste services, 8.1 megatonnes CO2-e (9.6 percent)
  • transport, postal, and warehousing, 5.9 megatonnes CO2-e (6.9 percent).

