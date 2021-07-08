Fasten Your Seatbelts And Stow Your Tray Tables. Red Bull Flugtag Is Landing In NZ

Press Release – Red Bull

Aviation enthusiasts from across New Zealand are being invited to take to the skies in their own human-powered flying contraptions as Red Bull Flugtag announces the first New Zealand event in 17 years.

The unique event concept challenges the brave and brainy to design and build flying machines, then launch them off an 8.5m flight deck over water. This November it’s coming to Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, giving Kiwis a chance to spread their wings.

Paul Nicoll, Senior Technical Delivery Advisor, at Eke Panuku Development Auckland, says bringing the iconic event to Auckland is just what the city needs right now.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting Red Bull Flugtag in Wynyard Quarter. It’s the perfect place for this type of fun and entertaining event with a wide appeal, and I’m looking forward to seeing just how creative participants get with their flying machines”

The rules for Red Bull Flugtag are simple. Teams design and build a human-powered flying machine, and then take flight off from an 8.5m-high man-made runway over water. Some fly, some flop.

Standing out from the crowd is far from easy. Ever since the inaugural event was held in Vienna in 1992, fans have seen everything from flying elephants and gliding hamburgers to pianos with wings and even ET in a bike basket.

But, before teams can taxi along the Red Bull Flugtag runway, they will need to prove they can invent and create a unique and original flying machine that will capture, the crowd, the judges and the perfect aerodynamics.

Applications are now open until 22 August 2021. All applicants will receive a designers toolkit to put their most inventive design to paper.

Successful designers will be notified on 31 August 2021 and get two months to build their contraptions for the aviation event of the year.

Nicoll says that the event is an opportunity to showcase the city of sails on a national and global stage.

“Auckland’s world-class waterfront is a fantastic destination for spectators and participants alike, where there really is something for everyone. The Red Bull Flugtag adds to an already packed schedule of fun family events throughout Wynyard Quarter and we know it’ll be a great day out.”

Not for profit organisation, Sea Cleaners, focuses on education around ocean waste and volunteer missions that retrieve waste from our shorelines and waterways.

Founding Trustee, Hayden Smith, says Sea Cleaners is excited to partner with Red Bull Flugtag.

“Our team has removed over 11 million litres of waste from our waterways since 2002 so we’re pleased to support Red Bull’s vision that this event will leave no trace other than good memories and a fun day out.

“On event day our team will be on the water to help remove any debris from the creative flying machines that teams across NZ dream up.”

The current world champion was crowned in 2013, when a plucky bunch of five aerospace and mechanical engineers set out to prove that chickens do know how to fly. They launched their man made flying machine at Long Beach California and it flew an astonishing 78.5 meters.

Kiwis know a thing or two about flightless birds and even though thousands of amateur aviators have flung themselves off the 8.5m-high platform since the world record setting flight in 2013, none have managed to eclipse the distance. However, this year we might see a plucky bunch of Kiwis set a new record. Do you think you have what it takes?

Red Bull Flugtag will be held at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on November 27th, 2021 and will be a fun day out with entertainment and activities for all ages.

For more information and to apply: www.redbull.co.nz/flugtag

