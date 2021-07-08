Agronomist Of The Year Award For Wheat Industry Announced

Press Release – NZ Grain and Seed Trade Assn – NZGSTA

Kerry Thomas from Luisetti Seeds, was recognised as Agronomist of the Year in the United Wheat Growers Bayer Wheat Awards held in Christchurch on Wednesday 7 July.

The award was open to all industry professionals involved in seed and grain crop production.

The inaugural Agronomist of the Year Award, sponsored by the NZ Grain & Seed Trade Association, is designed to recognise an agronomist who has an endless knowledge of crop production and goes above and beyond to make sure the best possible crop is produced by growers said NZGSTA Grains & Pulses Chair Ed Luisetti.

“The agronomist/farmer relationship is a partnership where both are aiming for the best possible outcome for the crop. The agronomist becomes invested, treating each crop as if it were their own. Both parties gain enormous satisfaction when the crop performs well and with ever increasing environmental parameters to be met, the agronomist/farmer relationship is now more important than ever.”

“New Zealand arable growers can always access the best agronomic advice and knowledge in the industry. Our members are always looking to deliver the best outcomes for growers to ensure NZ grain growers remain as some of the best in the world,” says Mr Luisetti.

The awards were judged by Richard Grigor a former wheat buyer for Champion Flour Mill and grain trader with ABB/Viterra Grain.

