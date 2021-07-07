The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) Welcomes The Announcement Today Regarding The Emissions Reduction Plan

Press Release – Sustainable Business Council

Executive Director of SBC, Mike Burrell, says that the Emissions Reduction Plan is an important part of providing businesses with the long-term certainty they need to invest in low carbon solutions.

“SBC and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) will continue to work with government to ensure policy is put in place for a clear and ambitious pathway to a zero-carbon future. Having assurance that a policy framework will be signalled early and with cross-party consensus is essential for New Zealand businesses working to reduce their emissions.”

The Minister also named a just transition, a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a science-led approach, and nature-focused solutions as four other guiding principles.

“It’s reassuring to see the Government giving assurances that the Emissions Reduction Plan will reflect these key elements,” says Mr Burrell.

“At SBC we have made a just transition a key pillar of our strategy to ensure the future is positive for all New Zealanders, and we look forward to working with government to achieve this.”

