No Community Cases; 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday. There are also two mariners who tested positive who were announced last night which are also included in today’s figures, taking the total of new border-related cases to five.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 40.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 83 historical cases, out of a total of 591 cases after a case reported on 30 June was reclassified as historical.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,407.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 23 June United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 12/routine test* Auckland 26 June Malaysia Singapore Day 8/contact of a case Auckland 2 July United Arab Emirate Direct flight Day 3/routine test Auckland

* Cases who test positive after day 3 are investigated by the Ministry, ESR and the relevant public health unit.

Update on the two mariners

The ship the mariners who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in New Zealand on Monday are aboard is now returning to port. Once there, the two mariners and 13 other crew will disembark and go into managed isolation and quarantine. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Primary Industries are working closely with the shipping company to ensure the ongoing health of those aboard.

All three close contacts of the two mariners are fully vaccinated. They are the bus driver who drove the crew of nine from Auckland to New Plymouth, a port pilot and a customs officer.

All three were wearing PPE when they interacted with the mariners. The bus driver wore a N95 mask for the entire journey. The bus driver has gone to an Auckland quarantine facility and the port pilot and customs officer are self-isolating. They are being tested today.

The mariners arrived aboard a red flight which means everyone on that flight is in managed isolation for the next 14 days. Everyone else on that flight have tested negative and will continue to have routine Day 5 and Day 12 tests. The remaining 7 of the 9 mariners have returned negative results and all mariners complied with full Infection Prevention Control protocols – including wearing masks – during their transport from Auckland Airport to Port Taranaki.

Urgent whole genome sequencing is underway to determine the variant the mariners have.

Health officials continue to regard this situation as low risk to public health due to the infection prevention control process in place. There remains no associated locations of interest.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,329,483.

On Tuesday, 7,254 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,801.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has been processing about 300 tests a day over the last 7 days.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,888,127 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 300,229,963 and users have created 11,675,955 manual diary entries.

There have been 692,388 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

