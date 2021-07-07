New World And PAK’nSAVE Shoppers Can Now Add Groceries To Their Online Carts As Foodstuffs Roll Out Online Shopping

Press Release – Foodstuffs Limited

South Island New World and PAK’nSAVE shoppers are set to enjoy added convenience as the supermarkets begin to roll out online shopping, with New World Rangiora the first store to go live this week.

Foodstuffs South Island stores will begin a staggered launch of their online offering from Motueka to Invercargill, with PAK’nSAVE Rangiora second in line to offer online shopping on Monday 12 July and New World Kaiapoi following on Monday 19 July. All Christchurch New World stores will offer online shopping by Christmas.

The phased roll out will continue throughout the South Island during 2022.

As each store is owner-operated, the intention of online shopping is for New World and PAK’nSAVE customers to purchase groceries based on what is on the shelves at their local store. Both brands are offering Click & Collect, and customers can select any store from which to collect their order from.

New World is also providing a home delivery option and this service will be location dependent, as there are different catchment areas depending on each customer’s local store.

Furthermore, many New World and PAK’nSAVE shoppers who choose Click & Collect can enjoy the convenience of parking in a dedicated Click & Collect car park, where staff will bring the order out to the customer’s car.

Both New World and PAK’nSAVE customers will be able to place orders up to 7 days in advance. The order checkout process can be completed up to 24 hours prior to collection for PAK’nSAVE customers and up to 12 hours for New World Click & Collect and home delivery customers.

“Today marks a big milestone and we’re excited to bring online shopping to our South Island stores and provide customers with another convenient way to do their grocery shop,” says Damian Lynch, General Manager Strategy and People at Foodstuffs South Island.

“Shoppers know PAK’nSAVE has New Zealand’s lowest food prices and offering the choice of online shopping is another way to provide value for our customers. Not only will they save on groceries, but they will also save on time.

“Meanwhile, customers love New World for the exceptional in-store experience, and when they shop online it’s the same team that will prepare your order. It’s not just any New World that’s launching online, it’s your local New World.”

PAK’nSAVE Online customers can enjoy shopping for the same great value they find in-store, and New World Online provides a great opportunity for shoppers to explore the recipe of the week, grocery specials and dinner inspiration.

To shop online with South Island New World and PAK’nSAVE stores visit our websites:

· New World – https://www.newworld.co.nz/discover/online-shopping

· PAK’nSAVE – https://www.paknsave.co.nz/more/south-island-online

Link to photos of the team at New World Rangiora: https://we.tl/t-IxTcaZYeNF

