Hon. Minister Carmel Sepuloni Celebrates Expanded Student Job Search Graduate Service

Minister for Social Development and Employment, Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, has celebrated the contribution of Student Job Search (SJS) to New Zealand tertiary graduates by hosting an event at Parliament this week.

The Parliamentary event, held by The Ministry for Social Development (MSD) alongside Student Job Search, celebrates SJS’s expanded graduate services. Attendees included representatives from across government departments, the education and employment sectors, including Tupu Toa Chief Executive Anne Fitisemanu, MSD Deputy Chief Executive Marama Edwards and New Zealand Union of Student Association President Andrew Lessells.

Since the launch of SJS’s expanded graduate services in March 2021, SJS has sourced 3,742 permanent full-time jobs for students, a 200 percent increase on previous years, 98 grad roles through 11 grad programmes, and increased Māori and Pacific student registrations rates through its services by 14.8 percent.

SJS provides pastoral care for graduates looking for that foot in the door and ongoing support. Since 2015, students have earned at least $517,969,739 in wages from work provided through Student Job Search – a 2,487 percent return on investment for the Ministry of Social Development. The expanded graduate services will provide SJS a platform to increase these earnings beyond tertiary study.

To carry out their expanded graduate services, SJS has a new team dedicated to sourcing high quality graduate roles across the country and cross-sector, to easily connect employers looking for talented graduates for their workplace.

“This is a significant moment in SJS’s 40-year history, and I’m so pleased to have been able to celebrate it alongside Minister Sepuloni and our members, partners, employers and wider network,” says SJS Chief Executive Suzanne Boyd.

“Graduates are driven, educated and passionate, and soon, they will be making our laws, public policy, heading government agencies, and running our businesses.

“We recognise this at SJS, which is why we’re proud to be investing into this community, with the backing of Minister Sepuloni and her team.”

“We’ve been championing students to be financially independent throughout their studies for 40 years.

“We’re excited to be increasing our focus on graduate roles so that students can feel emboldened to enter higher education and then the full-time workforce after they graduate.

“MSD has empowered us to support businesses, communities and wider society to prosper, at a time when COVID has had a huge impact on many NZ businesses, and the wider economy.”

Hon. Minister Sepuloni says Student Job Search is a household name, having helped tens of thousands of students find work.

“Today, through its expanded service, SJS is continuing to provide very welcome and needed support and pastoral care to help thousands of tertiary graduates move into permanent employment.”

Graduates can submit a quick application here – no CV required.

