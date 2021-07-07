Business Scoop
Dwelling And Household Estimates: June 2021 Quarter

July 7, 2021PressRelease

Key facts At 30 June 2021:   private dwellings estimate 1,963,200 households estimate 1,874,100. Household estimates from 30 September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of National family and household projections: 2018(base)2043 …

Key facts

At 30 June 2021:

  • private dwellings estimate – 1,963,200
  • households estimate – 1,874,100.

Household estimates from 30 September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of

National family and household projections: 2018(base)–2043

in December 2021.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

