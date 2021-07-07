Dwelling And Household Estimates: June 2021 Quarter

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

At 30 June 2021:

private dwellings estimate – 1,963,200

households estimate – 1,874,100.

Household estimates from 30 September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of

National family and household projections: 2018(base)–2043

in December 2021.

