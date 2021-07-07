Dwelling And Household Estimates: June 2021 Quarter
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Key facts At 30 June 2021: private dwellings estimate 1,963,200 households estimate 1,874,100. Household estimates from 30 September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of National family and household projections: 2018(base)2043 …
Key facts
At 30 June 2021:
- private dwellings estimate – 1,963,200
- households estimate – 1,874,100.
Household estimates from 30 September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of
National family and household projections: 2018(base)–2043
in December 2021.
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url