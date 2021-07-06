People Urged To Be Prepared As Power Off In Parts Of Central Otago

Press Release – Aurora Energy

Following strong winds today, there is significant damage to lines in and around Roxburgh, Ettrick and Clyde, with crews working as fast as they can on repairs. Currently, around 550 customers in this area are without power, with 419 of these in the Ettrick …Following strong winds today, there is significant damage to lines in and around Roxburgh, Ettrick and Clyde, with crews working as fast as they can on repairs. Currently, around 550 customers in this area are without power, with 419 of these in the Ettrick area.

Aurora Energy at this stage expects power will need to remain off for some of these customers overnight tonight (Tuesday), and is asking people in the community to:

Check on neighbours

Ensure you have adequate food supplies, warm clothing and bedding, a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio.

Ensure an alternative source for heating and cooking is available.

Switch power appliances off at the wall to prevent damage when power is restored

To report downed power lines or trees on your property or the roadside, please keep well clear of them, and contact Aurora Energy on 0800 22 00 05.

Contact Aurora Energy with any concerns you may have about this situation.

Aurora and contractors are urgently sending in extra line patrols and resources to locate the damage and conduct repairs, with trees across lines in some cases. Contractors will be working into the evening.

This has been a significant weather event that has brought down trees and power lines. With a cold snap coming on, Aurora Energy urges residents to be prepared to be without power through the night, and possibly into the morning Wednesday as work continues to repair the infrastructure. A further update will occur after 5pm. In the meantime, please check for updates on our website www.auroraenergy.co.nz; and facebook: www.facebook.com/auroraenergynz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url