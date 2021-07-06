No Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one case to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 36.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 82 historical cases, out of a total of 586 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 2.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,402.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 19 June Philippines Singapore *Day 3 /

Routine Auckland

*Delay in reporting was due to investigation of the case being historical, however they are now deemed to be an active case.

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

As it is now over 14 days since the Australian traveller left New Zealand, no further contact tracing or testing is required. No further updates on this situation are planned.

We would like to thank everyone who came forward to be tested and co-operated with contact tracers, and the many staff across the system who worked to respond effectively to this situation.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,322,227.

On Monday, 5,053 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,207.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has been processing about 300 tests a day over the last 7 days.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,887,045 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 299,529,567 and users have created 11,643,056 manual diary entries.

There have been 657,345 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

