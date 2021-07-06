IRD Wonky Tax Calculator A Shambles

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the stuff up at IRD which required the removal of a faulty online tax calculator from its website after an accountant in Napier discovered it had a flaw that could lead to people paying too much tax.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “Income tax returns are due in just 48 hours and now those who are well organised have no way to check whether they are one of the thousands of taxpayers likely to have been impacted by this fault.”

“How was this allowed to occur? Where were the quality checks before it went online? It demonstrates the unnecessary complexity of our tax system when even IRD’s best and brightest boffins can’t get it right. The one thing IRD is supposed to know about is tax.”

“IRD need to front up today and ensure that any penalties and interest which result from taxpayers waiting for the fixed calculator to come back online and allow them to complete their returns, will be written off.”

“In addition, IRD should refund those who paid too much tax because of their wonky tool, with interest. Using the IRD’s own standards, that would be 1% on the due date, 4% after the 7th day, and 1% every month it is unpaid. After all, it’s their job to be fair.”

