Take Care Out There On The Roads

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Winter’s icy bite is here and with it there is an increase in the amount of ice on our region’s roads.

Marlborough Road’s Manager Steve Murrin said motorists should take care, particularly on frosty and wet days. “Remember to always drive to the conditions, and on these cold and frosty mornings, drive slower than you usually do. It only takes a split second to lose control,” he said.

Grit is often spread on roads around the region at this time of year to help travel in icy conditions. “This isn’t a signal to drive at normal speeds so please keep your speed down and proceed with caution in these areas,” said Steve.

Motorists should always be prepared for safe winter driving by planning their journey. “Think about the route you are going to take and choose safety over convenience. If the weather is really bad, think about whether you really need to travel at all,” said Steve. “Take it easy out there on the roads.”

