Kāinga Ora Launches App To Connect Kaimahi To Te Ao Māori

Press Release – Kainga Ora

Kāinga Ora launched the Māia app today alongside Kiwa Digital – an interactive tool designed to help learn and understand the Māori world.

“We are really excited to be introducing this cultural intelligence appto all ourkaimahi – and to the wider public,” says JPTePuia, Director for Innovation and Opportunities,TeKurutao – Group Māori, Kāinga Ora.

“Māia means to be brave, bold and confident.Wewant everyone to give this app a go!

It’s easy to use and will open a doorway into the Māori world.A touch oftheboldtext on the screenplays a voice thatbrings a Māori word to life-helping you topronounce it correctly.”

“Users can also createtheir ownpepehaas away of introducing themselves at a hui. There are explanations about Māori protocols includingpōwhiriandkarakiaandcommon phraseslikewhānauand whare -and a map with the names of tribesfrom all around the country,” says JP.

Kāinga Ora is committed to building the cultural capability and capacity of the organisation.

“It’s crucial that we all understand Māori values and ways of doing things – and that we have a collective understanding of why we need toimplement policies and practices that reflect Māori needs and aspirations,” says JP.

The Māia app initiative is part of the Kāinga Ora Mātauranga Programme and is also widely available by downloading from the Apple App and Google Play.

For assistance with the app contact: MataurangaMaori@kaingaora.govt.nz

