July Holiday Bookings Later Than Usual, Rush Expected

With the July school holidays only days away, New Zealand families have been slower than usual in organising holiday accommodation. However, with the likes of Fiji closed and Australia under close Covid watch, the ‘Winterless North’ holds even more appeal than usual, says one Far North accommodation provider.

Seaview Central – Coopers Beach

“New Zealand has experienced quite a cold blast over the past couple of weeks. If you’re not a skier, the warm climes of the Far North will be coming into sight for many holidaymakers. We remain very confident of being well booked. It’s just taking a little longer,” says one Coopers Beach bach owner.

He says last year’s winter holidays saw Kiwis leaving their bookings very late. He encourages families to sort out their accommodation now to avoid disappointment, with big parts of the Australian travel bubble resuming adding to competition for Kiwi baches.

“There’s no reason to hold back, holiday home marketing and management websites are a lot more clearer and fairer on their Covid refund policies these days.”

“Last year Kiwis were spooked about lockdowns ruining their domestic holiday plans, but this winter is looking so much more positive with disruption less likely,” he says.

Another Doubtless Bay accommodation provider agrees that families need to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. In saying that, good availability still remains.

“We were disappointed to lose a Sydney booking last week due to the travel bubble bursting with New South Wales. However, like many other Australians, they’ve committed to coming when it all settles down,” she says.

One example of unusual availability just days out from the July school holidays is a Coopers Beach holiday house. Dubbed ‘Seaview Central’, the property is listed on Bachcare: https://www.bachcare.co.nz/cottage/Doubtless-Bay-Mill-Bay/Seaview-Central-Coopers-Beach-Holiday-Home-1063153.html

