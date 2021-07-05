Hey Paul, The ‘protocol’ Is That You Pay It Yourself

Press Release – Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is labelling the controversial Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt’s excuse of ‘protocol’ for a koha to the Mongrel Mob as laughable, and is calling on him to actually follow correct protocol and pay the money out of his own pocket. Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union and Spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

“We can excuse Mr Hunt for the lack of expertise on New Zealand and Māori protocol. But last time we checked, you make a koha from your own pocket, not others.”

“Mr Hunt’s unapologetic attitude is a slap in the face to all the better deserving causes that aren’t drug lord gangs. At the very least, he should pay back the money from his own pocket for this misjudgment.”

