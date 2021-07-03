Business Scoop
Talley’s Welcomes WorkSafe Review

July 3, 2021PressRelease

Talleys CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities. Health, safety and hygiene is a priority for the company, Hazlett said. We have implemented an intensive health and safety programme …

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities.

“Health, safety and hygiene is a priority for the company,” Hazlett said. “We have implemented an intensive health and safety programme throughout our company; a programme that continues to strengthen and improve as our investment in health and safety is realised.

“We take the wellbeing of our staff and contractors very seriously, so welcome the opportunity to talk to WorkSafe about our systems.”

