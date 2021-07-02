Rockfall Safety Work South Of Kaikōura To Continue To 23 July: School Holiday Drivers Please Build In 30 Minutes Extra

Press Release – NZTA

People using SH1 south of Kaikōura currently and through to Friday, 23 July, face 30-minute closures between 9 am and 5 pm weekdays as a new piece of rockfall safety work is completed. Abseilers are removing loose rock south of the Parititahi Tunnels.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency originally programmed this work for the same time as the NCTIR* works on the rockfall canopy, but the recent heavy rainfall has further destabilised the site and requires some additional works to make it safe for our contractors and all road users. (The canopy work is now completed).

School holiday travellers

This work will affect travellers during the upcoming school holidays (12-23 July), says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“We know this is not welcome given the school holidays and people catching ferries, so we are asking everyone to build in that extra time until 23 July. The inland road Route 70 via Waiau is also open to car drivers if people don’t want to wait for 30 minutes.”

The project itself is likely to run into mid-August, however the closures will be shorter for the end of this work.

No night closures are required, she says.

*North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery team.

Details for detour routes: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/226624?layers=area-warnings,road-closures

