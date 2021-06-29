RedShield Appoints New CEO To Drive International Growth

Press Release – RedShield

Wellington, 29 June 2021 – RedShield Security today announced that it has named Fabian Partigliani as its new CEO, effective July 1st 2021. The company will look to leverage Fabian’s extensive leadership and management experience in scaling high-growth businesses as it looks to expand its global footprint. In addition to his board role, Andy Prow, RedShield’s current CEO and co-founder will continue to be involved with strategic initiatives for RedShield around the globe.

“We have witnessed a decade of digital transformation in the last year, and a greater than ever reliance on the Internet to do business, educate our children, govern our countries, manage our health and live our digital lives. Web application security is critical not only to the businesses and organizations that we work with directly, but extends to every person that uses them every day. I want to personally acknowledge the great work Andy has done leading the company to this point. ” said Mike Riley, Executive Chairman of RedShield.

“RedShield is at an inflection point of acceleration in our growth. We have customers and staff across NZ, Australia, North America, the UK and Europe, and a customer base who rely on us for protection. Fabian’s global experience and proven leadership abilities are exactly what RedShield needs in order to take the company to the next level, and we are excited to have him join the team” said Andy.

“Security has emerged as a top risk priority for boards and CEOs across all sectors and industries. In such a busy and noisy marketplace globally, customers deserve and expect solutions that deliver outcomes and measurable results, which is at the heart of the RedShield proposition. I’m very excited about capitalizing on the global opportunities ahead for RedShield.” said Fabian.

