Mobile BNZ Rolls Into North Canterbury And West Coast

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today its second mobile branch, Mobile BNZ, has hit the road in the South Island, and has begun operating on the West Coast and North Canterbury.

Mobile BNZ are cashless banking buses that travel around the country, allowing people to meet face to face with bankers, and the new vehicle will be visiting Hanmer Springs, Reefton, and Westport on a repeating two-week schedule for the coming months.

This is the second Mobile BNZ branch to hit the road, with the other currently operating in in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and Waikato after tours in Northland and Manawatu.

BNZ Regional General Manager Central North & South Island, Anna Flower, says, “We are thrilled to be bringing Mobile BNZ to Hanmer Springs, Reefton, and Westport.

“Our Mobile BNZ team can help customers with their everyday finances, provide financial advice and health checks, open new accounts and set PINs on cards. They can also set up phone appointments about lending or other products as needed.

“Our team are also experts at helping customers with internet and phone banking, and they’re ready to work with our customers in the towns who might need a little bit of extra help,” says Flower.

“It’s crucial we do what we can to help lift digital skills, and we’ve found the digital support offered from Mobile BNZ incredibly popular and successful in the other towns around New Zealand we’re operating in or have been in before,” she says.

For safety reasons, Mobile BNZ cannot carry cash but will be located near BNZ Smart ATMs and staff can assist customers with using them for over-the-counter style transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, making transfers and more.

Customers can either book an appointment on the BNZ website or just turn up on the day.

Mobile BNZ Schedule:

Week One:

Mobile BNZ will be in Hanmer Springs outside the Library on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 am until 2pm.

Week Two:

Mobile BNZ will be in Reefton outside Reefton Autolodge:

Mondays – 12pm – 4pm

Tuesdays – 10am – 3pm

Then in Westport at New World Carpark:

Wednesdays – 10am – 3pm

Thursdays – 9am – 1pm

Mobile BNZ will not be operating Fridays to allow a day for travel.

This schedule began at Week One in Hanmer Springs on Monday 21 June.

The schedule is also posted on the BNZ Community website, along with other updates about Mobile BNZ.

