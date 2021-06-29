Icy Conditions On South Island Highways – 10 Am Update Tuesday

Press Release – NZTA

There are widespread winter conditions across much of the South Island/ Te Wai Pounamu this morning. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges people to take extra care if they need to travel and be prepared.

“We are hopeful that snow conditions will ease today,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. ”However, wind chill is keeping temperatures very low and ice may continue in many places today and overnight to Wednesday.

“Please watch your following distances, slow down, turn your lights on and expect ice on some bridge decks and areas that get little sunlight. Grit trucks will be busy, expect to see snow ploughs and in some places chains may be needed.”

Key alpine pass reopens 10 am

The Lewis Pass, SH7, from the Reefton, West Coast side over the Rahu Saddle, to the Hanmer Springs turnoff on the Canterbury side has reopened at 10 am today.

Please check for updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Closed as of 10 am Tuesday due to snow and icy conditions from the top of Te Waipounamu to the south:

Tasman:

SH60 Takaka Hill (black ice Upper Takaka to Takaka)

SH6 Kohatu (south of Nelson) to Murchison

Otago:

SH6 Haast to Hawea

SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass)

SH8 Alexandra to Roxburgh

SH85 Omakau to Kyeburn

SH85 Kyeburn to Waynes

SH87 Kyeburn to Outram

SH1 Dunedin to Waitati

Southland:

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH94 Te Anau to Milford Piopiotahi (Milford Rd) Expected to reopen mid-morning check: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/346686

Queenstown Lakes District Council Facebook for updates on the Crown Range and other local QLDC roads: https://www.facebook.com/QLDCinfo/

Open but please take care – wind and snow/ ice:

SH6 Rai Valley to Hira

SH73 Springfield to Arthur’s Pass

SH7 Reefton to the Hanmer Springs turnoff, the Lewis Pass

SH1 Gore to Milton

SH1 Milton to Palmerston

SH6 Cromwell to Gibbston/ the Kawarau Gorge chains must be carried

SH6 Centre Bush to Kingston

SH6 Kingston to Lumsden

SH8 Roxburgh to Raes Junction

SH90 Gore (McNab) to Raes Junction

SH8 Raes Junction to Milton

SH94 from Gore to Lumsden and from Mossburn to Te Anau

SH95 from Manapouri to Te Anau

SH96 Wreys Bush to Ohai

SH96 from Winton to Ohai

SH97 Mossburn to Lowther

Road snowfall MetService warnings here: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

Haumarutia tō haere (drive safe) and stay warm.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTotS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

