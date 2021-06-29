First RMA Replacement Bill Released

Press Release – BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the release of the exposure draft of the Natural and Built Environments Bill, the first of three Bills to replace the Resource Management Act.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope acknowledges the organisations that have assisted in getting resource management reform to this point including EMA, Property Council NZ, Infrastructure NZ, Environmental Defence Society and BusinessNZ Member groups.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope acknowledges the organisations that have assisted in getting resource management reform to this point including EMA, Property Council NZ, Infrastructure NZ, Environmental Defence Society and BusinessNZ Member groups.

Mr Hope says resource management is a critical issue for business, and businesses will be hoping that the replacement legislation will be more fit for purpose than the RMA was.

“The exposure draft of the Natural and Built Environment Bill outlines at high level a proposed new national planning framework and proposed environmental limits to apply to all activities affecting the natural environment.

“However, some of the most important issues for business have not been included in the exposure draft and will only be included in the full draft of the Bill, yet to be released.

“These key issues include resource allocation, and zoning and consenting for development activities.

“Businesses will be looking forward to seeing these important issues reflected in the full draft of the Natural and Built Environments Bill.

“BusinessNZ will analyse the policy directions contained in the exposure draft Bill and consult with members before making recommendations regarding its provisions.”

