Epson Selected For Inclusion In The FTSE4Good Index Series For The 18th Consecutive Year

AUCKLAND, 23 June 2021 – Epson has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a responsible investment (RI) index of FTSE Russell. This milestone marks the 18th consecutive year that Epson has been selected.

Epson sees its inclusion in this index as objective evidence that its efforts to address environmental and social issues are recognised, and that it is seen as a sustainable company.

Epson aspires to achieve sustainability and enrich communities over the long term. In March 2021, the company revised its vision, which guides management, to realign it with this aspirational goal.

The new Epson 25 Renewed corporate vision states that the company will focus particularly on businesses that contribute to the environment, and that it will continue to develop businesses that address such societal issues.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was created by global index provider FTSE Russell and is designed to measure the performance of companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good Index Series is widely used to create and evaluate sustainable investment funds and other financial products.

