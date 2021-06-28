Single Point Of Contact For New Zealanders’ Insurance Claims For Future Natural Disasters

Press Release – Insurance Council of New Zealand

From 30 June 2021, New Zealanders will have a single point of contact to support their insurance recovery if their home or land is damaged in a natural disaster.

This follows the commencement of the new Natural Disaster Response Model between The Earthquake Commission (EQC) and eight insurers, previously announced in November 2020.

The partnership model has a singular focus on improved customer outcomes and sees insurers managing claims for EQC’s natural disaster insurance cover – called EQCover – on behalf of EQC.

“The improved model gives customers simplicity and clarity at a time they need it most,” says Sid Miller, EQC Chief Executive.

“Instead of dealing with EQC as well as your insurer, customers will now just deal directly with their insurer for the lodgement, assessment and settlement of all future claims.”

Tim Grafton, CE Insurance Council New Zealand, says; “We know that in the event of a natural disaster customers need the best support they can get during what can be a very stressful time.

“The new collaborative partnership between EQC and insurers delivers a world-first scheme – putting the customer at the heart of one of the most unique and responsive natural disaster response platforms globally.”

The eight private insurance companies, representing more than 20 insurance brands, are: AA Insurance, Chubb, FMG, Ando (Hollard), IAG, MAS, Vero and Tower.

Together, they have worked with EQC and the Insurance Council of New Zealand to deliver a partnership model that streamlines the claim settlement process and experience for customers through the effective exchange of information.

Mr Miller emphasises that while insurers will handle the claims, a robust quality assurance system underpins the model to ensure EQC’s obligations will continue to be delivered consistently and fairly for all homeowners entitled to EQCover.

Under the new partnership model, insurers will assess, manage and settle the entire claim – including the EQCover portion – up to the statutory capped level of damage under the EQC Act , and then any claim under their private insurance to cover additional losses up to their sum insured.

Insurers will also provide data to EQC about where insured homes are located, so EQC can better model New Zealand’s exposure to – and understanding of – natural hazard risks.

Further information – Insurance brands

The insurance brands managed by insurers, and their partners, under this model include:

-AA Insurance: AA Insurance

-Chubb: Chubb

-FMG: FMG

-Ando (Hollard): Ando and bank partner Kiwibank (Kiwi Insure)

-IAG: AMI, State, NZI, Lumley, Lantern, and bank partners Westpac, ASB, BNZ, and The Co-operative Bank

-MAS: MAS

-Vero: Vero

-Tower: Tower, and partner TradeMe Insurance (TMI)

