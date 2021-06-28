Employment Indicators: May 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for May 2021 (compared with April 2021) were:

all industries – up 0.4 percent (7,917 jobs)

primary industries – down 0.6 percent (653 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.5 percent (2,261 jobs)

service industries – up 0.3 percent (5,372 jobs).

