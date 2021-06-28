Adverse Weather Disrupting Flights Around New Zealand

Press Release – Air New Zealand

The Antarctic polar blast is currently causing disruption to Air New Zealand’s services across much of the South Island.

Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown are experiencing strong winds, low cloud and snow causing cancellations into and out of these regions. The challenging weather is expected to last through to tomorrow and the airline is working through recovery flights for impacted customers.

The airline strongly encourages those booked to travel on affected flights transfer their travel to another date by managing their booking online. Air New Zealand’s contact centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to the travel pause with Australia contributing to longer wait times.

Customers booked to travel domestically today are advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for the most up to date flight information. If travel is not urgent, customers can opt to hold their fares in credit. This can be done online: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/manage-bookings

The airline thanks customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges.

Air New Zealand recommends customers subscribe to the airline’s Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.

