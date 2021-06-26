The Lost Art Of Owning Art

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

There was a time when original artworks were literally the only option for home decoration. From family portraits to ornaments and draperies, creating art for average homes was the way many artists made their living.

Then came the printing press, the production line, and other new technologies that could produce multiple replicas at the fraction of the cost of original pieces. While this at once enabled artists to distribute their creations more widely, it also led to designs becoming more generic. Machine manufactured and/or items designed for large-scale consumption have also drained much of the soul and uniqueness out of home décor.

These developments have further caused original artwork to be seen as ever more exclusive. Original pieces are often (but not always) more expensive than mass produced options, depending on the time, effort, and materials used. And the more famous an artist, the higher the price tag. Owning original artwork is, thus, mostly seen now as an investment or a declaration of wealth.

But it’s necessary not to forget the cultural value of original pieces, or the fact that it’s possible to own original works even on a tight budget. Art has and always will be for everyone. As the world begins to look for alternatives to mass production and over-consumption, understanding that art spans across both utilitarian and aesthetic items can help consumers to re-establish the lost art of owning original works. From furniture and crockery, textiles and ornaments, to paintings and photographs, there are artisans and artists able to create one-of-a-kind pieces to beautify any home. And these items are not necessarily as far out of the average Joe’s budget as may be assumed.

Purchasing artwork for sale from local artists, scrounging flee-markets, or even creating DIY items by taking up a pottery or painting class can all bring original art back into the home without breaking the bank.

