New Zealand Spirits Scoop 9 Out Of 14 Trophies At NZ Spirits Awards 2021

After judging a record number of entries from New Zealand and overseas, the trophy winners of the third annual New Zealand Spirits Awards were announced last night at a gala dinner in Auckland. And of the 14 category trophies on offer, New Zealand spirits producers took home nine.

Two trophies were presented in six of the seven categories – Trophy for Best New Zealand in Category and Trophy for Best Overall in Category.

“The Awards are all about acknowledging excellence,” says Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive Robert Brewer.

“There is no doubt that New Zealand spirits are already at a quality that can readily compete with their global equivalents,” he says.

Judging and the awarding of medals took place in May this year. Judges then re-tasted the highest scoring entries in each category and awarded the trophy to the best as judged at that time.

The NZ Spirits Awards received a record 344 entries this year and 313 medals were awarded to local and international spirits, including 10 Double Golds.

Sue James, Chairperson of Distilled Spirits Aotearoa, says although the international entries remain strong the number of New Zealand entries has doubled since he first Awards in 2019.

“The New Zealand industry continues to grow – and grow rapidly, in spite of COVID,” says Sue

The NZ Spirits Awards is a true showcase of the best of New Zealand and it is marvellous to see such a strong showing this year,” “she says.

The 2021 NZ Spirits Awards trophy winners are …

Vodka

Best Overall in Category – Wild Rain Vodka

Best NZ in Category – Wild Rain Vodka

Whisky

Best Overall in Category – Talisker 10 Year Old

Best NZ in Category – Thomson Local Folk & Smoke Single Cask

Gin

Best Overall in Category – Marlborough Roots Dry Gin

Best NZ in Category – Marlborough Roots Dry Gin

Rum

Best Overall in Category – Havana Club 7 Year Old

Best NZ in Category – Lunatic & Lover Barrel Rested Botanical Rum

Brandies

Best Overall in Category – Martell Cordon Bleu

Best NZ in Category – no trophy awarded

Liqueurs

Best Overall in Category – RATU 8 Year Old Signature Blend

Best NZ in Category – L’Opera

Botanicals & Other Spirits

Best Overall in Category – Taizi New Zealand Baijiu

Best NZ in Category – Taizi New Zealand Baijiu

Other winners on the night…

Master Cask New Zealand Innovation Award

McJaggery White Rum

Viniquip New Zealand Design Packaging Award

Lunatic & Lover Barrel Rested Botanical Rum

Long Story Short New Zealand Emerging Product Award

Mt Fyffe Distillery Botanical Gin

