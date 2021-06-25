To Flush Or Not To Flush (Your Transmission) – That Is The Question

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

There are a lot of specific services car owners have not always really considered in the past especially when just buying a new model every five years was still an option for many. In these more economically challenging times, however, owners …

There are a lot of specific services car owners have not always really considered in the past – especially when just buying a new model every five years was still an option for many. In these more economically challenging times, however, owners are now beginning to look more closely at ways in which to extend the life and value of the car they already have.

While most of us may be familiar with general services ranging from interim to major, there are some services that fall outside of what these offer. Such additional services include air-conditioning repairs, engine reconditioning, and transmission services. While the last of these is somewhat covered in more general services through oil and filter changes, there’s more to it than simply ensuring your oil levels are correct.

The debate is, then, to what extent owners should look into manual transmission servicing, as there’s a difference between ‘changing’ and ‘flushing’. Many vehicle manufacturers recommend against flushing, as it is pricy and, if not done correctly, can actually cause damage. Flushing entails ‘washing out’ old transmission lubricants and particle build-up and replacing them with fresh fluids. While this can be a good thing, if it is not done in conjunction with replacing filters or in a way that adheres to manufacturer standards, it can potentially lead to costly problems later on.

Alternatively, changing, refreshes transmission fluids and removes most of the build-up that can lead to wear and tear, but not to the extent of a full flush. While some of the remaining fluid and build-up will be left behind, and the filters may still need replacing, it tends to be a cheaper, lower-risk option.

Ultimately, either option is fine, as long as a reputable mechanic does the job. You also want to be sure that any service you undertake on your car is in line with manufacturer guidelines.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url