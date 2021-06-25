Bar Association Congratulates Newly Appointed Queen’s Counsel

Press Release – NZ Bar Association

The New Zealand Bar Association has welcomed the announcement of 10 new Queen’s Counsel.

The new Silks are Lynda Kearns, Stephen McCarthy, Ron Mansfield, Fletcher Pilditch, Davey Salmon and Laura O’Gorman (all from Auckland), Greg Arthur, Michael Colson and Victoria Heine (Wellington) and Kerryn Beaton (Christchurch).

The announcement was made by Attorney-General David Parker following a rigorous selection process involving consultation with the Bar Association and others. The final names are decided by the Attorney.

Welcoming the appointments, Bar Association President Paul Radich, QC, said that the elite status reflected the applicants’ exceptional qualities as counsel, from legal skills through to leadership in the profession.

“Queen’s Counsel is about much more than just the number of years that a barrister has spent in practice,” Mr Radich said, noting that the development of the Bar Association’s assessment process on the watch of its past President, Kate Davenport QC, had made the independent selection procedure even more rigorous.

“It is important to understand that those who have been selected are exemplars of the qualities of excellence, knowledge of the law, a commitment to improving access to justice, advanced advocacy skills, independence, integrity and leadership.”

More information about the latest appointments can be seen on the NZBA website.

