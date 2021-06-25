A Growing Avenue For First Home Ownership In Waikato

Press Release – Able Spaces

Hamilton, Waikato is a prize NZ city. Although it has not always had the best reputation, that’s currently changing, and its picturesque gardens, walks along the Waikato River, and buzzing night life make it an ideal place to put down roots. Property prices are also far more reasonable than in Auckland, and, being a university town, there are many opportunities for investing in student accommodation properties. That said, however, the growing popularity of Waikato has led to greater increases in property prices recently, and demand generally outweighs supply. This means that many wishing to purchase property here remain unable to do so.

But just because traditional housing is limited, that does not mean that it’s impossible to own property in the city. In particular, many entering the market are opting for buying transportable homes in Waikato, as they offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional housing. Transportable homes come in a variety of shapes and sizes and generally clock in at around a quarter of the price of the going property rates across the city. Of course, one still needs to account for land, utilities connections, and so forth, but with transportable houses there is at least the peace of mind that a build won’t go over budget.

Since transportable houses are built in a factory and not on site, there is also a far faster turnaround, and the certainty that a buyer will get exactly what they’ve paid for. Not only are transportable houses a great option for entry-level buyers, but they have proven to be good long-term investments as well. An added benefit is that these houses provide homeowners with the option of moving their entire home with them if they need to move – something that cannot be done with traditional builds. In all, transportable homes are here to stay.

