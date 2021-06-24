Most Parks Open; Road Repairs Continue

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Most Council parks in Marlborough are open from today – Thursday 24 June 2021. Just A&P Park and Athletic Park sportsgrounds in Blenheim will remain closed until Friday night.

Wild weather last weekend left its mark on the region with several Council parks and reserves closed due to flooding and waterlogged playing surfaces.

Some Council walking tracks have also been damaged and repairs are underway. The public is therefore advised to take caution when walking the Council track system.

Work on the region’s roads continues following the significant weather event.

The Ure Road, south of Ward, is at present open to residents only due to damage caused by the nearby Waima/Ure River. Marlborough Roads is currently assessing the situation.

All other roads are open, however some areas on the Queen Charlotte Drive, Kenepuru and Titirangi Roads are down to one lane while slips are cleared.

Drivers should continue to take care when navigating some of the region’s rural and more remote roads, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, as work continues to repair the damage.

