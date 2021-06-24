Further Charges Filed Following INZ Construction Sector Compliance Work

Press Release – Immigration NZ

Four charges have been laid against an Auckland-based employer under section 350(1)(b) of the Immigration Act …

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has filed further charges over the use of unlawful migrant labour in the building and construction sector.

Four charges have been laid against an Auckland-based employer under section 350(1)(b) of the Immigration Act 2009.

It follows a series of INZ compliance operations carried out in Auckland in March and April this year.

During a visit to a building site in Tamaki in April, eight construction workers were found to be unlawfully working in New Zealand in breach of their visa conditions. An employer linked to the site is due to appear in the Auckland District Court to face charges on 6 July 2021.

This is the second prosecution taken as a result of INZ’s building and construction sector compliance work in Auckland. Employer Ren Yang was also charged earlier this month following an INZ visit to a building site in March. Ren Yang appeared in the Waitakere District Court today. He was remanded without plea and is scheduled to reappear in Court on 8 July.

The charges in both prosecutions relate to the employers allowing a person to work when they are not entitled to do so. The offence carries a potential fine of up to 10 thousand dollars.

Deputy Head of Immigration, Stephen Vaughan, is happy with the outcome.

“Employers must follow the rules when it comes to the use of migrant labour, and operations such as this one are key to making sure this happens”, he says.

However, Mr Vaughan says the prosecutions are only a part of the work INZ has been doing with its compliance operations.

“Educating both employers and migrant workers about their rights and obligations has been equally important. INZ wants to make sure both parties are fully informed, so they’re in the best position to make the right decisions”, he says.

As both cases are before the Courts, INZ will be making no further comment or doing interviews.

INZ encourages anyone aware of the illegal use of migrant labour to contact the MBIE Service Centre on 0800 20 90 20.

Alternatively, they can report an issue anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via an online Crimestoppers form.

For further information, contact the media line on 0274 422 141 or email media@mbie.govt.nz

