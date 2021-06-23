Probiotics – One Means For Getting Your Health Back On Track

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

We’ve all seen them – those individuals filling our social media feeds with how healthy they’ve managed to get during (and despite) the pandemic. From intense exercise regimens to any number of healthy eating plans, many have taken the pandemic time to get or remain healthy. However, that is not everyone’s story, with even some who may have considered themselves ‘healthy’ before the pandemic now dealing with the negative impact of added stress, a sedentary lifestyle brought on by hard lockdowns, or simply not being able to make their health a priority within ever-shifting routines.

As the virus threat recedes, the vaccine roll-out gains momentum, and things begin to ‘normalise’ across New Zealand, it may, once again, be possible to get one’s health back on track. Although exercise and healthy eating will always form the key building blocks for ensuring overall good health and wellbeing, some may require a bit of a ‘push’ to get started. One easy change and possible first step to regaining control of one’s health could be taking a probiotic supplement. These supplements come in various forms – capsules, tablets, or powders – that can be drunk along with a meal.

Doctors often recommend taking probiotics to counter the negative effects of antibiotics on the gut. However, they can also be taken as a daily supplement to help ensure general gut health, as these positive living bacteria work to balance out the gut environment. A balanced gut is associated with lower cases of diarrhoea, IBS, and even yeast infections. Probiotics have also been linked to lessening the effects of lactose intolerance, improving skin conditions like eczema, improving heart health, reducing anxiety and depression levels, and decreasing inflammation. A healthy gut, then, means a generally healthier system, which can lead to the energy and physical and mental ability necessary to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle.

