POSTPONED – $4Million Classic Car Collection Comes Under The Hammer

It is with much regret that Webb’s Auction House must announce that we have been forced to postpone the highly anticipated June Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia Auction that was due to take place this Sunday 27th June at ASB showgrounds.

Due to the unforeseen liquidation of the venue chosen to host the auction, and the restrictions imposed as a result of this, Webb’s have unfortunately been left with no other option than to postpone this sale.

Bringing together an immense catalogue of exceptional marques presents a number of logistical challenges; to continue with the current auction dates would be doing a disservice to our valued clients. We encourage the wider public and enthusiasts to join with us in the admiration of this wonderful catalogue that is the culmination of months of hard work from our dedicated team, and have therefore been left with no other option than to move the auction to a date in early July, which we will announce as soon as possible.

