New Zealand’s Growing Storage Sector

The storage industry in New Zealand has grown rapidly over the past few decades. It used to be that storage space was primarily used by large businesses as part of their supply chain management solutions. Currently, however, personal storage units for residential purposes make up around 75% of all storage options in the country. A primary reason for the growth in this industry has to do with the shifting nature of general life as well as the decreasing sizes of living spaces.

It is common for individuals to require temporary storage space when transitioning from one house to another, or in cases of travel or divorce, where assets need to be kept safe until more permanence is achieved. Many newer builds also offer less storage space, which means that many are opting to rent storage units until they either manage to move into a larger home or are able to add on to their current property.

Despite a strong move towards more minimalist design and considerations of the utility of items kept in a home, many also seek out storage units as a way to keep heirlooms or general memorabilia that might hold no other purpose aside from their sentimental value.

While some entrepreneurs are filling the gap in the storage market in respect to storing residential-related items such as furniture and appliances, others meet a business-specific need by offering secure hardcopy document storage. Still others are bridging the gap between moving companies and storage units by offering mobile units that can transport stored items between locations.

Whatever consumers require in terms of storage solutions – from personal self-storage to larger commercial units, the New Zealand storage industry offers various simple and affordable options to choose from, which has made it one of the fastest growing subsectors in the country’s economy.

