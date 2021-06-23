New Innovations In The World Of Vaping

Press Release – Long White Vapour

Although e-cigarettes have been around for some time now, there continues to be growing developments and research into their use and usefulness. In relation to companies making and marketing vaping products, many are realising the importance of ensuring good quality. This accounts for improvements in vaping hardware (tanks, coils, wicks). Another key improvement has been in e-juice ‘recipes’, which have seen an increase in unique flavours and the removal of some of the more harmful ingredients, like vitamin E acetate.

Such developments on the manufacturers’ side have improved the safety of e-cigarettes in terms of storage and delivery, impact on health, and the overall quality and customer appeal of the product. The impact of vaping is, however, still relatively under-researched. While most studies have concluded that vaping is a safer option to smoking cigarettes, vaping products still contain varying levels of nicotine, which is known to be toxic and addictive. This has led the New Zealand government to, as of November 2020, formally regulate vaping.

Vaping is currently viewed as an acceptable means of weaning oneself off of smoking – a kind of bridge between smoking cigarettes and quitting cold turkey – and the government supports vaping as part of its 2025 Smokefree goal. Part of the regulations associated with vaping also include not selling vaping products (hardware, juice, other associated materials) to individuals under the age of 18.

Employers and operators of public spaces (retailers, restaurants, etc.) as well as local councils are also free to make their own policies regarding the extent to which vaping is to be regulated in their spaces, like designating a vaping/smoking zone for employees or patrons, or establishing entirely smokefree zones.

Keeping abreast of the ongoing research into vaping, manufacture standards and developments, as well as the government’s policies surrounding the practice can ensure that vaping is practiced responsibly.

