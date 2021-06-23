Horizons Workshops A Chance For Farmers To Discuss Freshwater Issues

Press Release – Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is calling on farmers in the Horizons region to get out and get involved in community meetings being held this week and next about freshwater and farming. Feds thinks the venues which have been selected for the workshops give an …

Federated Farmers is calling on farmers in the Horizons region to get out and get involved in community meetings being held this week and next about freshwater and farming.

Feds thinks the venues which have been selected for the workshops give an indication of the areas which need to be aware of increased council concern in the future.

“So it’s worthwhile showing up to the meetings if there is one being held in your patch,” Manawatu Rangitikei Fed Farmers president Murray Holdaway says.

Topics to be covered at the two-hour workshops include Te Mana o te Wai, intensive winter grazing, fish passage, feedlots, stockholding areas, synthetic nitrogen, stock exclusion and wetlands.

“If farmers have any questions about their activities and whether they are complying with freshwater regulations, these events are a great chance to get information and ask Horizons Regional Council for feedback on specific issues,” Murray says.

Workshops have already been held in Kimbolton and Taihape. Remaining workshops are:

– Wednesday 23 June – OHAKUNE CLUB – 71 Goldfinch Street, 2pm registration and afternoon tea, 2.30 – 4.30pm workshop

– Thursday 24 June – TAUMARUNUI RSA – 10 Marae Street, 9am registration and morning tea, 9.30 – 11.30am workshop

Tuesday 29 June – WHANGANUI VET CLUB – 35 Sommes Parade, 2pm registration and afternoon tea, 2.30 – 4.30pm workshop

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url