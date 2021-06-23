Hamilton Homes Struggle To Heat Up For Winter

Press Release – Hamilton Aircons

As we enter the coldest month of the year, with Hamiltons average low temperatures at around 6 degrees Celsius at night and higher levels of rainfall than what is experienced during the rest of the year, costs associated with heating homes naturally increase. …

As we enter the coldest month of the year, with Hamilton’s average low temperatures at around 6 degrees Celsius at night and higher levels of rainfall than what is experienced during the rest of the year, costs associated with heating homes naturally increase. While many families tend to make use of standing heaters, underfloor heating systems, or installed home heating units, running these over a long period can significantly increase monthly costs.

These kinds of electricity-based heating systems are also known to use a lot of energy and produce high levels of carbon emissions. In a bid to lower expenses and a home’s carbon footprint, many are, therefore, looking for alternative heat sources. Of course, there’s always the trusty fireplace. But, if one isn’t already part of the house, building one is not always an option. The initial outlay in cases where one can be built may also be too much for the average family’s budget, especially since it can only heat up one area and not the whole house. Another alternative is the standing gas heater, but these present a higher risk of fire or damage if not handled or placed correctly.

That is why heat pumps in Hamilton have begun gaining popularity in recent years as a cost- and energy-saving alternative. These pumps use less energy as they ‘pump’ heat from one area to another as opposed to converting cold air into warm air. They are also installed within the house itself, making them both safe and able to heat the whole home.

While the initial outlay for installing a heat pump is high, as self-installation is not really an option, these costs are quickly recouped once the system is up-and-running. There is also the added benefit of the system doubling as an air conditioner in summer, which makes installing a heat pump worth the initial investment.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url