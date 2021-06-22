Te Korowai Atawhai Mercy Hospice Is Delighted To Announce The Appointment Of Dene Coleman As CEO

Press Release – Mercy Hospice

For the last 10 years, Dene has been in management roles both in a consultancy capacity and more recently with Comprehensive Care (PHO) and the Auckland DHB Surgical Directorate. Dene has both a Master of Health Sciences and an MBA.

Mercy Hospice Chair, Dr Arthur Morris, said Dene was chosen after an extensive and competitive selection process.

“Dene is an outstanding choice, bringing a wealth of experience, interpersonal skills and integrity from his background in healthcare and leadership.

“We are confident that he has the mana to lead Te Korowai Atawhai Mercy Hospice in a way that honours our values.

“This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Mercy Hospice. The Board is looking forward to working with Dene to ensure all those in our community needing palliative care receive it with the utmost professional skill and respect,” Dr Morris said.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Coleman said he was excited to be taking on the role.

“Mercy Hospice holds a special place for me as I have a long history with the Sisters of Mercy, having been influenced by them from my very first day at school. Mercy’s values of compassion, dignity and respect have helped me through life, and I’m privileged to be part of an organisation that lives these values in a tangible way, every day.

“The opportunity to join an organisation that I have a personal connection with was very exciting,” Mr Coleman said.

Mr Coleman commences his role on Monday, 21 June 2021.

