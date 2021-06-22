Picton Transfer Station Road Re-opens

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The access road leading to the Picton Transfer Station is now open. Closed yesterday as a result of the weekends weather event, the site entrance road has since been temporarily repaired. It will require permanent reinstatement in due course. The …

The access road leading to the Picton Transfer Station is now open.

Closed yesterday as a result of the weekend’s weather event, the site entrance road has since been temporarily repaired. It will require permanent reinstatement in due course.

The Picton Transfer Station is located at Gravesend Place, near the start of Queen Charlotte Drive.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url