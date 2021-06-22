Business Scoop
Picton Transfer Station Road Re-opens

June 22, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The access road leading to the Picton Transfer Station is now open.

Closed yesterday as a result of the weekend’s weather event, the site entrance road has since been temporarily repaired. It will require permanent reinstatement in due course.

The Picton Transfer Station is located at Gravesend Place, near the start of Queen Charlotte Drive.

