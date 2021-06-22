Dunedin-Based Tech Company TracPlus Secures Global Talent To Unlock Growth

Press Release – TracPlus

Dunedin-Based tech company TracPlus is pleased to announce two additions to the ranks of its management team: Tim Lynskey as Chief Revenue Officer and Todd O’Hara as Chief Marketing Officer. Both Mr Lynskey and Mr O’Hara come to TracPlus with a wealth of experience in the asset tracking industry, and their hires align with the company’s focus on the emergency management sector.

TracPlus’ CEO Trevor McIntyre says he’s excited for the capability step-change that Tim and Todd bring as TracPlus continues its recovery from COVID and deepens its footprint into a wider range of emergency service markets.

“Last year we saw the largest disruption to international commercial markets in over 100 years. TracPlus was not immune to the effects, and we had to make some hard decisions to ensure the business was able to weather the storm and be in a position to provide our world-leading safety services when the world came back online.

“We’re now in a vastly improved position. We’ve grown back to pre-COVID levels with great people onboard and more on the way, as well as cash in the bank and some of the world’s best tracking developers building exciting new products that the market has been expecting from other providers for some time,” says Mr McIntyre.

Todd, who has almost two decades’ experience in aviation and holds licences in rotary-wing, fixed-wing, glider, and microlight aircraft, says both he and Tim are excited about the potential they see extending beyond the aviation market where TracPlus has traditionally been dominant.

“TracPlus has grown strongly by carving out a position as a disruptor in aviation tracking with the introduction of a tracking product that decreased the position update frequency from the industry standard of two-minute intervals down to just 15-seconds.

“We see a real opportunity to take TracPlus’ characteristically simple solutions in aviation and expand into other markets to keep people safe in the world’s most demanding environments,” he says.

Mr Lynskey, whose background includes many years in emergency management where he’s led sales teams to a successful exit, says he’s excited about TracPlus’ ‘bigger-picture’ approach when it comes to solving issues for their customers.

“We’re optimistic about the company’s future and are looking forward to continuing to support the aviation market whilst growing TracPlus in untapped markets, particularly in vehicle and personnel tracking on land and at sea.

“Our primary goal moving forward is to further stabilise the business by placing the right people in the right roles and upscaling our product and service offerings to benefit our clients,” says Mr Lynskey.

This renewed focus on people has already begun; in addition to Mr Lynskey and Mr O’Hara, TracPlus has hired a local operations manager in their Dunedin headquarters and a business development manager in the United States. The company is also actively seeking a territory manager for New Zealand.

