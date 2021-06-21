Take The Stag Do Party On Tour With Kiwiness Tours

Press Release – Kiwiness Tours

Based in Matakana, North Auckland, Kiwiness Tours are offering a unique take on the traditional Stag Do with the introduction of their new Stag Tours of the Matakana Coast.

Kiwiness Tours owner/operator Vanessa Wards believes the Matakana Coast has some of the best stag party activities on offer and with their tailor-made stag do experience, will provide the perfect sendoff into married life.

“Taking the hassle out of planning is what we specialise in”, says Wards. “A memorable experience is so much more than just a memorable event!”

Able to cater to a wide range of tastes and expectations, each tour is unique to the group involved, with a private passenger vehicle provided and a laid back but experienced driver at the wheel.

“The Matakana Coast is the perfect location for an epic stag do”, says Wards. “Whether it’s a brewery tour, pub crawl or chilled out game of golf, each group is spoiled for choice”.

“If you have been charged with planning an Auckland Stag Party, don’t fret, we have you covered. Your mates and the man of the moment will be living it up large with an awesome Stag Do Party on the Matakana Coast, with no worries about getting home safe and sound for the big day to follow”.

The Kiwiness tour team are ready for your for upcoming Stag Do and are sure to provide a memorable and entertaining experience.

