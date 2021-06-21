No New Community Cases; 3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 23.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 548 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,364.

Travellers from New South Wales

Quarantine-Free Travel with New South Wales (NSW) remains in place at this time. New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian State and advice will be updated, if and when required.

New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

There are now nine community cases in Sydney since last week. NSW public health officials are constantly adding new locations of interest. Anyone who has been in Sydney since 11 June should check the NSW Health website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time must contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again.

Contact tracers last week got in touch with 6,824 passengers from New South Wales (NSW) who arrived in New Zealand before last Wednesday, when the first recent community case in Sydney was announced. These were travellers who had been in NSW since 11 June.

We also want to remind anyone with symptoms to get tested. This advice applies to everyone, not just recent travellers.

Information about quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/new-south-wales/.

Travellers to New Zealand from anywhere in Australia:

· Must meet eligibility criteria before travelling, depending on their circumstances this can involve not travelling for 14 days if they’ve been in a location of interest, or having a pre-departure test if an order is in place involving the State they’ve been in.

· Must complete the Nau Mai Ra travel declaration which allows contact tracers to get in touch with them if they’ve been in an affected area at the relevant time but have since travelled to New Zealand.

· Are asked two sets of questions about whether they’ve visited a location of interest. Passengers are asked on departure from Australia by their airline and on arrival in New Zealand by Customs at the eGate. If they answer yes, they are rejected by the eGate and a Customs officer sends them to a booth. They are also referred to the Health team on duty.

· Are given advice on what to do if they become symptomatic.

Brisbane Airport

Queensland public health authorities last night announced a new community case in an air crew worker. Anyone who was at Brisbane Airport at DFO outlet shop between 4pm and 4.30pm, or the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre from 7pm onwards on Saturday 19 June must, contact Healthline, get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.

More information can be found on the Queensland Health website: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing Any further locations of interest will also be added to this webpage.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 8 June Germany Qatar Day 12/routine test Auckland 9 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 10/contact of a case Auckland 19 June India United Arab Emirates Day 1/routine test Auckland

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,226,734.

On Sunday, 2,524 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,184.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process around 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,857,753.

Poster scans have reached 288,000,672 and users have created 10,964,074 manual diary entries.

There have been 412,835 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

