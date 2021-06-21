Afterpay Lands At Webjet New Zealand

Press Release – Webjet

New Zealand’s leading online travel agent, Webjet, is pleased to announce the arrival of Afterpay as a new payment method now available to its New Zealand customers. With the launch of Afterpay, Webjet New Zealand becomes the only OTA to offer this interest-free instalment payment method to its customers.

Afterpay becomes the latest addition to the array of payment types already available to travellers on Webjet.co.nz, such as PayPal, ASB True Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, along with major credit and debit cards.

John Guscic, Webjet Limited Managing Director, says, “The last 12 months have been unprecedented for the global travel industry and Webjet customers. We have always been committed to making the process of booking and planning travel as easy as possible, and the introduction of Afterpay is another way we are delivering even greater flexibility and convenience to our customers. Afterpay can be selected as the payment method of choice at checkout, and is available for all flight, hotel and holiday package bookings that total less than $3,000.”

Sam ter Haar, Afterpay NZ Country Manager says, “We are delighted to partner with Webjet to offer Kiwis access to millions of flight and package deals at a competitive rate. By splitting the transaction total into four fortnightly and interest-free instalments, customers have a better ability to manage their budget, which is extremely important for families at this time.”

When customers check out with Afterpay, the first payment is owed immediately, with the remaining balance due over three consecutive fortnights. Payment reminders are sent by Afterpay via email or SMS, and no interest is charged ever.

A pay-later method like Afterpay may particularly appeal to travellers and holiday-makers hoping to jump on fantastic sale airfares available at Webjet, but who wish to stagger payment over a longer period of time. Plus, Afterpay on Webjet is available to customers booking through either the mobile or desktop sites and Apps, so travellers can snap up the latest incredible deals wherever they are.

“Having the ability to check out using Afterpay on Webjet’s mobile site and Apps is an added layer of convenience for Webjet customers,” explains Guscic. “It also aligns with consumer expectations around being able to book and purchase products – be it flights or a hotel room – in a way that fits in with our busy lifestyles, be it in between Zoom meetings, waiting for the kettle to boil, or taking the dog for a walk.”

