2021 Newmarket Business Awards Winners Announced

Following a 12 month COVID-induced break, on Friday 18th June the Newmarket business community gathered at the Cordis hotel to celebrate the 2021 Newmarket Business Awards. The highly anticipated event was hosted by the Newmarket Business Association, with the help of their generous sponsors, Bayleys and humm.

With the 2021 awards proving to be one of the most competitive in the 10 year history of the event, a diligent and skilled judging panel was essential. This year’s event celebrated the best of the best, with the winners being carefully selected by the judging panel from an elite group of finalists across 12 categories.

This year’s independent judging panel included a premium round up of business leaders such as Anne Norman, Anthony Hoy Fong, Cameron Bagrie, Koro Dickinson, Michelle Vogt, Stewart Sherriff, Wynnis Armour and Rotary Newmarket. The panel’s sponsor judges also included Rachel Dovey from Bayleys, and Jacqui Hourigan from humm.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “After a very challenging 12 months it was superb to be able to get together, in person, to celebrate our diverse range of businesses. The awards acknowledge the best of the best. It is exciting to see some new names in the mix, but equally huge respect to some of our familiar old brands who get it so right year after year”.

The Newmarket Business Awards 2021 Winners:

Best Café of the Year – sponsored by Newmarket Business Association: NEWBIE

Best Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Newmarket Business Association: WHITE & WONG’S

Best Night-Time Venue – sponsored by Rialto Centre: ARCHIE BROTHERS CIRQUE ELECTRIQ

Retailer of the Year – sponsored by SBM Legal: SUPERETTE

International Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Westfield Newmarket: DAVID JONES

Best Use of Social Media – sponsored by Chinese Herald: THE POI ROOM

Best Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Vector: BURGER BURGER

Employer of the Year – sponsored by ANZ: KATHRYN WILSON

Best Customer Experience – sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd: JULIETTE HOGAN

Best Small/ Medium Business of the Year – sponsored by 2degrees: BETTERCO ADVISORY AND ACCOUNTING

Young Business Person of the Year – sponsored by Rotary Newmarket: DWAYNE ROWSELL – STUDIO BOX

Most Sustainable Business of the Year – sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd: KOWTOW CLOTHING LTD

Newmarket People’s Choice Award 2021: MICHAEL HOLMES PREMIUM EYEWEAR

Newmarket Supreme Winner Award for 2021: BETTERCO ADVISORY AND ACCOUNTING

