Manawa Honey Wins Title For ‘Best Tasting Honey In The World’

Hope things are just going fine for you out there. Winter in Ruatāhuna is a bit bleak some days keeping the bees inside the hive, resting, waiting for the burst of new life in the spring. On other days, looking out from our office, our valley mists shroud the mountains around us. Reminding of who we are and where we come from…

No grey skies for Manawa Honey though, ‘cause it’s hard for us to believe but…

We’ve Won the 10th Black Jar International Honey Tasting Contest

We recently were announced as the Winner of the 10th Black Jar International Honey Tasting Contest held in Asheville, USA. So, we’re told we can claim that our honey is now the ‘Best Tasting Honey in the World”.

This contest is the only international honey contest to focus solely on taste, and it has hundreds of entries each year from countries across the globe. Our Rewarewa Honey came consistently through multiple rounds of ‘black jar’ judging to take out the finals held in Asheville on 3 June 2021, to be named the Grand First Prize Winner. Our Tāwari and Pua-ā-Tāne Wild Forest Honeys also made the final – a great achievement to get three honeys to the finals of this contest.

The black jar method of judging honey taste is an interesting one and is gaining in popularity. Find out more here about the contest, what motivated us to enter it, how the judging process works and other special features of this particular contest.

Our win is a tribute to all of the team at Manawa Honey – from beekeepers to marketing and office support. Their efforts and skill developed over the years have now produced a world-winning honey.

It’s also a tribute to all of you out there – whānau, friends and advisors. Your support has not been in vain. Thank you all.

