Lime Decides To Leave Dunedin After Two Years Of Successful Operations; May Return One Day

Lime, the global leader in micromobility, regretfully announced today that it will leave Dunedin at the end of June. Lime has operated in Dunedin since January 2019, and built a successful micromobility service that worked for the city.

However, after careful consideration and weighing up many factors, Lime made the difficult decision to not apply for a new permit in Dunedin, said Public Affairs Director Lauren Mentjox.

“It has been a challenging but rewarding process to build a successful scooter share programme in Dunedin, and residents and visitors will continue to benefit from Lime’s work to change the way people travel in the city.

“We are really proud to have brought micromobility to Dunedin and serve so many local people as the city’s leading scooter provider. We also created local jobs, leased a warehouse, and contributed directly to other businesses and services in the city. The micromobility industry is constantly changing, so we may look to come back when the timing is right.”

Since Lime launched, more than 70 per cent of eligible local riders have taken a trip on a Lime scooter. More than 90,000 users have taken 750,000+ trips in Dunedin, replacing more than 175,000 car trips.

“We have enjoyed serving Dunedin and we thank our riders, community stakeholders and Dunedin City Council for the opportunity.”

